Democrats running for Florida governor show unity, love

Associated Press

October 29, 2017 10:09 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott of Florida will probably be on the ballot next year, but it won't be for governor.

That didn't stop the three major Democratic candidates hoping to replace him from taking shots at him instead of each other.

Former U. S. Rep. Gwen Graham, businessman Chris King and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum participated in a candidate forum Saturday night at the state Democratic party's biennial convention and criticized Scott for not expanding health care, refusing federal money for a high-speed train, denying climate change and not being more prepared for Hurricane Irma.

Scott is leaving office due to term limits and is expected to announce a run against Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson. The Democrats hoping to replace him were more unified than divided during the party convention.

