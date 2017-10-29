Wisconsin juvenile prisons struggle to change course

FILE - This Dec. 10, 2015, aerial file photo, shows Lincoln Hills juvenile prison in Irma, Wis. Wisconsin’s youth prisons are finding it difficult to move away from using pepper spray, solitary confinement and shackles even though those practices are out of step with similar prisons around the U.S. Violence has erupted repeatedly since July 2017, when a federal judge ordered a dramatic reduction in disciplinary tactics at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File Mark Hoffman