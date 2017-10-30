In this Oct. 23, 2017, photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. The judge in the bribery trial of Menendez and a wealthy friend is facing a decision on a motion for a mistrial. Attorneys for both defendants filed papers with the court Sunday, Oct. 29.
National Politics

Menendez judge to rule on defense mistrial motion

Associated Press

October 30, 2017 1:34 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

Defense attorneys for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend have accused the judge in their bribery trial of not letting them present evidence and witnesses to prove their case.

They filed a mistrial motion on Sunday. It alleges that U.S. District Judge William Walls abused his discretion by not letting jurors see certain evidence the attorneys say would contradict the prosecution's contentions.

Walls could rule Monday.

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for political influence.

The two men, who are longtime friends, deny any bribery arrangement. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The trial enters its ninth week on Monday.

