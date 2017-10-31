FILE- In this April 4, 2016, file photo, former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego, left, and his attorney Tom Clark, center, walk out of an arraignment in Santa Fe District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Griego, a Democrat who is accused of using his former position as a lawmaker and his acumen as a real estate broker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe via complex interactions with a state agency, allied lawmakers and a public buildings commission, goes on trial next week on corruption charges in a high-stakes showdown with state prosecutors.
National Politics

Attorneys prepare for opening of New Mexico corruption trial

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Attorneys are preparing for opening arguments in a corruption trial against a former New Mexico state senator accused of using his elected position to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.

Opening arguments were scheduled for Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Sen. Phil Griego on charges that include bribery, fraud, perjury, unlawful interest in a public contract and violation of ethical principles of service. A jury was selected Monday.

The 69-year-old former Santa Fe city councilman denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors at the state attorney general's office say Griego used his former position as a lawmaker to arrange a $50,000 commission on the sale of a downtown building in Santa Fe.

The attorney general's office plans to call on legislative staff and a former Cabinet secretary as initial witnesses.

