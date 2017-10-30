National Politics

6 states seek to intervene in Hawaii's travel ban challenge

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 9:59 PM

HONOLULU

Six U.S. states want to intervene in Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The states of California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington filed a motion Monday asking to be parties in Hawaii's lawsuit. They agree with Hawaii that the ban is unconstitutional.

Hawaii is challenging Trump's proclamation issued last month targeting about 150 million potential travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, along with some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

A federal judge in Hawaii granted the state's request to block the policy from taking effect. The U.S. government is appealing that ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says the motion shows that Hawaii is not the only state harmed by the policy.

