Former state lawmaker in critical condition after car crash

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:29 AM

WATERBURY, Conn.

A former Connecticut lawmaker and prominent businessman has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a car while putting up campaign signs.

The Republican-American reports 68-year-old Selim Noujaim was struck around 5 p.m. Monday in Waterbury. He had been placing signs at the time for his nephew — Board of Aldermen candidate George Noujaim.

Police say the driver stopped and was cooperating. No arrests have been made.

Noujaim served as a Republican in the state House of Representatives for seven terms. He retired last year after deciding not to seek re-election. Noujaim is the current executive vice president of Noujaim Tool Co. in Waterbury.

His family has requested privacy.

