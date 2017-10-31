National Politics

Michigan's Great Lakes office moved to different department

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:28 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Gov. Rick Snyder is moving Michigan's Office of the Great Lakes from the state Department of Environmental Quality to the Department of Natural Resources.

Snyder says the switch will take effect Dec. 28. It won't change the office's core mission of advising the governor and other state agencies about policies and actions regarding the lakes.

Jon Allan will remain director. Joining his staff as deputy director will be Angela Ayers, the governor's special adviser on the environment.

Snyder says the transfer will create more opportunities for strategic investments and partnerships that will benefit the lakes.

