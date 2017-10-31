National Politics

Okla., Texas officials push Houston affordable housing plan

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 8:56 AM

HOUSTON

Officials in Oklahoma and Texas are collaborating to provide housing vouchers for low-income residents of Houston where Hurricane Harvey ruined many of the already limited affordable housing options in the city.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority will provide dozens of vouchers that people in Houston can use for rental housing in that Texas city or elsewhere.

The contribution comes at a critical time as the Houston Housing Authority is contending with a funding shortfall that led it to stop issuing its own vouchers in April.

Officials say there aren't enough public housing units in Houston for the tenants that need them.

Harvey floodwaters, meanwhile, damaged seven HHA properties, affecting more than 900 families.

The voucher program, formerly known as Section 8, relies on federal funding to provide rental housing in the private market at an affordable price.

