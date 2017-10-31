Texas Rep. Hensarling latest GOP House retirement

FILE - In this March 22, 2016, file photo Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hensarling announces he is retiring from the House after more than a decade. The chairman of the Financial Services Committee tells colleagues in an email that he wants to spend more time with his teen-age children. Hensarling is the latest GOP lawmaker to retire as Republicans face headwinds trying to retain control of the House next year. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo