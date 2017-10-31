Former Idaho lawmaker focus of sexual abuse investigation

Documents obtained Tuesday from the Idaho Attorney General's office show that the investigation involving a former state lawmaker is for possible sexual abuse.
Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor asked Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on Oct. 25 to take over the investigation due to an undisclosed conflict of interest in the case involving 36-year-old Brandon Hixon.
According to an Oct. 25 agreement between the two offices, Taylor wrote "Brand Hixon, sexual abuse allegations" in the subject line but did not detail any other claims while handing over the case to the attorney general's office. The attorney general's office also heavily redacted an email marked "confidential" summarizing Hixon's case.
Wasden's spokesman Scott Graf provided the agreement to The Associated Press on Tuesday after the story was first reported by the Idaho Statesman.
Per the agreement, Canyon County will pay any out of pocket expenses incurred by the attorney general's office for taking over the investigation.
Hixon's attorney Gabe McCarthy, based in Boise, said he was off the clock and could not offer a comment when reached by The Associated Press Tuesday evening. Hixon also did not respond to a request for comment.
While authorities had previously confirmed they had launched a case against Hixon, the nature of the allegations was unknown until Tuesday.
Meanwhile, records obtained by The Associated Press show that Hixon was the focus of a separate police investigation in 2014 after he was accused of inappropriate touching while babysitting at home.
Other than Hixon, all other names and ages — including the accuser — were redacted in the police documents.
Police records show that Hixon denied the accusations and was worried how the allegations would affect his political career.
Caldwell police launched the investigation on Dec. 9 and closed it on Dec. 24. No charges or arrests were made, but the report notes that the case could be reopened at any time if the victim "was able to communicate to us later that something has happened."
It's unknown if the new investigation — which has been ongoing since Oct. 5 — is connected to the prior case.
Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley said he was not aware of the 2014 investigation and declined to comment further on Tuesday.
Hixon, a Republican, was elected state representative in 2012. He resigned two weeks ago following disclosure of the current police investigation. He served on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense panels.
While in office, Hixon flew relatively under the radar, introducing only a handful of bills that have made it out of committee.
Hixon, who is divorced with four children ranging from 6 to 17, resigned from his insurance agent position immediately after winning his legislative seat.
Comments