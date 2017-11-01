National Politics

Poll shows big opposition to constitutional convention in NY

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 5:44 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A new survey from Siena College shows big opposition to a constitutional convention among likely New York voters in next week's election.

The poll found that 57 percent of respondents plan to vote no on the question of calling a constitutional convention. Twenty-five percent of respondents said they will vote yes.

Voters in Tuesday's election will be asked whether they support calling a convention, where delegates would consider changes to the state constitution.

By a similar 2-to-1 margin respondents to the survey say they believe "nothing good will get done" at a convention.

The survey found overwhelming support for another ballot proposal that would authorize a judge to strip the pensions of elected officials.

The Oct. 25-29 telephone poll of 814 likely voters has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot
Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

View More Video