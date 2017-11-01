National Politics

US university honors Colombian president for contributions

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:26 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is calling for the peace process in his county to serve as a beacon of hope while accepting an honorary degree from a U.S. university.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Santos spoke Tuesday at the University of Kansas, where he earned degrees in business and economics in 1973. Santos won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end his country's civil war after five decades of bloodshed.

Santos says that despite differences, people need to coexist in times of conflict, when extremism, radicalism, racism or populism might arise. Santos says we "do not fight evil with evil."

Santos also says it is always easier to wage war than seek peace and to "go for the emotions rather than for the arguments."

