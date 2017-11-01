National Politics

State to work with Baltimore on transportation funding

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:30 AM

BALTIMORE

State officials say they will work with Baltimore officials on the city's transportation priorities despite the city's failure to submit a letter asking for funding for capital projects.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore Department of Transportation blamed the failure to submit this year's funding priority letter on a staff transition.

The Baltimore Sun reports that transportation director Michelle Pourciau and Mayor Catherine Pugh have spoken with state officials about projects they would like to see funded. They include the Hanover Street Bridge, signal upgrades, transit improvements, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says state officials will not penalize Baltimore for its lack of a priority letter.

But State Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said the city's failure to submit a priority letter is "inexcusable."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot
Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

View More Video