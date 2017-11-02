National Politics

Man shot and killed by Federal Way police identified

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:52 PM

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man shot to death by police Monday night.

The Seattle Times reports 33-year-old Robert James Lightfeather was identified Thursday.

Lightfeather died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Federal Way police say officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at other men at South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say when officers arrived, the man pointed his gun them. Police say that's when two officers fired, killing him.

The man died at the scene.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

A multi-agency team is investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case 1:09

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case
Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

View More Video