National Politics

Sheriff John Urquhart sues ex-deputy over groping allegation

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 9:04 AM

SEATTLE

King County Sheriff John Urquhart has filed a lawsuit against a former deputy who has accused him of groping him.

The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday contends the allegations are malicious, politically motivated lies made "for the purpose of causing substantial and irreparable harm" to derail the sheriff's re-election bid.

The suit alleges Brian Barnes "malicious intent is substantiated by his more than 15 year habit and routine practice of targeting superiors with false complaints."

The lawsuit states Urquhart is bringing this action to vindicate his rights, restore his reputation and establish that Barnes is liable for the substantial and irreparable harm he has caused.

Barnes declined to comment Thursday.

Barnes, now a police officer in Massachusetts, formally complained to the Sheriff's Office in September that Urquhart groped him in 2014 in the parking lot of a Renton restaurant.

The Renton Police Department is investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case 1:09

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case

View More Video