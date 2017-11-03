National Politics

Murder suspect released after Colorado courthouse mix-up

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:49 PM

A suspect in a 1978 killing is being sought in Colorado after he was released from custody because of a miscommunication between court officials.

Police in Denver were searching Friday for 60-year-old Shawn Mandell Winkler for the alleged murder of 18-year-old Van T. Rogers.

Police say Winkler confessed last month to bashing the victim's head against a wall and stomping him to death behind an apartment complex in January 1978.

Denver District Attorney's Office spokesman Maro Casparian says a judge released Winkler on his own recognizance Monday night when prosecutors missed a deadline to file formal charges.

Casparian says prosecutors thought they needed only to notify the court of their intent to file charges by the deadline, which they did.

Charges have since been filed, but Winkler's whereabouts are unknown.

