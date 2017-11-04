Terror attack highlights de Blasio's strained relationships

In this photo from Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, New York Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo walk near the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to cruise to victory over a little-known Republican challenger, but a win might do nothing to solve his bigger problem, a feud with fellow Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo