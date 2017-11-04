National Politics

Richmond police officer charged with drunken driving

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 12:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

A Richmond police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with drunken driving.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 43-year-old Paul F. Gaines faces a misdemeanor count that is punishable by up to a year in jail and a mandatory fine of $250 to $2,500. He was arrested just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police spokesman Gene Lepley says Gaines has worked for the department since 1999.

If found guilty, it would be his first violation, according to court records.

The records don't list an attorney for Gaines, and a listed phone number for him could not be found. They show he was released on his own recognizance and has a court hearing Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win
Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout 0:52

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout

View More Video