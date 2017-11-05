In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, Serena Reeves, health insurance marketplace navigator at the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County, left, helps Rifaah Hussein sign up for healthcare in Lincoln, Neb. The annual campaign to sign Nebraska residents up for health insurance through the federal marketplace is facing more hurdles than usual this year, with slashed advertising budget and shortened open enrollment period by half.
National Politics

Obamacare sign-up groups face new challenges in Nebraska

Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:34 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The annual campaign to sign Nebraska residents up for health insurance through the federal marketplace could hit more snags than usual this year under new Trump administration policies, and advocates say rural areas will be hardest-hit.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act exchanges opened last week, but outreach groups that guide residents through the process will have far less time and money available for the job.

The Trump administration cut the groups' funding, slashed the law's advertising budget by 90 percent and shortened the open enrollment period by half. Enrollment opened on Wednesday and will end after Dec. 15.

Chante Truscott of Community Action of Nebraska says the changes will make it harder to sign up residents who need help with the process, especially those in rural areas.

