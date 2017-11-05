Panel backs banning local restrictions on Airbnb rentals

The Indiana Legislature could again consider prohibiting cities and towns from putting restrictions on short-term rental services like Airbnb.
A legislative study panel has recommended that lawmakers block local governments from adopting what it calls "any undue restrictions" on using someone's primary residence as a short-term rental.
A bill for such a ban narrowly failed during this year's legislative session and the issue could be debated when state lawmakers start a new session in January.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Republican Sen. Mark Messmer of Jasper says his intention is to let municipalities keep existing ordinances reasonably limiting short-term rentals, particularly in Lake Michigan beach towns.
Sen. Tim Lanane (LAN'-in) of Anderson argues local governments should be allowed to prevent largely unregulated hotels from existing in residential neighborhoods.
