Terre Haute planning convention center without Indiana State

Local officials plan on pursuing construction of a downtown Terre Haute convention center without Indiana State University's involvement.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board voted last week to dissolve its agreement with the university for a $75 million project that included renovation of the school's Hulman Center arena and the building of adjoining convention center.
But local officials struggled to line up funding to match a $37.5 million state appropriation. Indiana State has since won approval to spend that money on the arena renovation.
Improvement board President Jon Marvel tells the Tribune-Star that Indiana State decided to go ahead alone and a new convention center site will be found. University president Dan Bradley doubts a convention center built separate from the arena will meet the community's needs.
