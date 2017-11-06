In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Former Trump adviser Page tells panel about 2016 Russia trip

November 06, 2017 9:00 PM

WASHINGTON

A former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign has told a House committee he had contact with a high-level Russian official while on a trip to Russia last year.

In a transcript released Monday by the House intelligence committee, Carter Page tells the committee he "briefly said hello to" Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich when he traveled to Russia for a speech. Page also tells the panel he had informed some members of the Trump campaign about the trip and he had planned to share information with them about what he had learned.

Page has often been contradictory about whom he met on the trip, but his testimony Thursday was under oath.

Page says he had no personal information about Russian election interference.

