Oregon constitution restored, showcased at archives building

Oregon's original State Constitution has been restored after more than 137 years of wear and a mix-up in page numbers.
The Statesman Journal reports that the restored constitution was unveiled on Monday. It had pages falling apart, fading ink, a torn cover and a peculiar page mix-up.
When it was first bound in 1880 — 23 years after being written — the constitution's 52nd page was put in front of the 51st. That mistake was identified and fixed during a monthslong restoration process earlier this year.
State Archivist Mary Beth Herkert said the original document was "well-loved."
The restored constitution was placed beneath museum-quality glass in the Oregon State Archives building. It's opened to the preamble, with digital before and after photographs showing the restoration results.
