Seattle voters to elect first female mayor since 1926

In this Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Seattle mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan answers a question during a televised debate in Seattle. Seattle voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will elect a woman mayor for the second time. Voters are choosing between urban planner Cary Moon or former U.S. Attorney Durkan to lead a city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands. Elaine Thompson AP Photo