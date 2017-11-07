National Politics

Continuing education program to focus on addiction studies

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Commonwealth University has created a new noncredit continuing education program focused on addiction studies.

The program will unite addiction counseling professionals with professionals in health, law and education, along with community members who have personal experience with addiction.

Participants can earn a certificate in Addiction Studies. The certificate is not for college credit, but can be applied toward the education requirement for certification as a substance abuse counselor through the Virginia Board of Counseling. The courses are also approved as continuing education credits from the Commission on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification and the Association for Addiction Professionals.

In 2016, state Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine declared the opioid addiction crisis a public health emergency in Virginia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model
Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

View More Video