National Politics

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Kansas

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 10:32 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Authorities are investigating after multiple officers fired shots during a traffic stop in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officer Cameron Morgan said that the shooting happened Monday night when a vehicle was stopped during a multi-agency investigation into what he described as "violent crime." The release says multiple suspects were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and that at least one was shot. No officers were injured.

Morgan says officers from multiple agencies fired their weapons. Police didn't say what officers were investigating, what led up to the shooting or how many suspects were hurt.

Morgan says a police chase involving a different vehicle is believed to be related to the shooting. Morgan says the chase happened after the shooting, but he had no details.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model
Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

View More Video