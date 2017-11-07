Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Kansas

Authorities are investigating after multiple officers fired shots during a traffic stop in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officer Cameron Morgan said that the shooting happened Monday night when a vehicle was stopped during a multi-agency investigation into what he described as "violent crime." The release says multiple suspects were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and that at least one was shot. No officers were injured.
Morgan says officers from multiple agencies fired their weapons. Police didn't say what officers were investigating, what led up to the shooting or how many suspects were hurt.
Morgan says a police chase involving a different vehicle is believed to be related to the shooting. Morgan says the chase happened after the shooting, but he had no details.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
