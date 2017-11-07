National Politics

Wisconsin Senate eliminates minimum hunting age

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 7:44 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Children of any age would be allowed to hunt with guns under a bill the state Senate has approved.

Currently a Wisconsin resident must be at least 12 years old to buy a hunting license or hunt with a gun unless they're participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt through that program.

The bill would allow people of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The bill also would allow hunters and mentors to have more than one weapon between them.

Thirty-four states have no minimum hunting age, according to the Wisconsin Hunters' Rights Coalition.

The Senate passed the bill 21-12 on Tuesday. The Assembly passed the bill last week. The bill goes next to Gov. Scott Walker.

