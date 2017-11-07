National Politics

Transgender candidate elected to Pennsylvania school board

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:08 PM

ERIE, Pa.

A western Pennsylvania school board has a new, openly transgender member.

The Erie Times-News reports Tyler Titus won one of four open seats on the Erie School Board on Tuesday.

The Victory Fund, a political action committee dedicated to electing openly LGBT people, says 33-year-old Titus is the first openly transgender person ever elected in the state of Pennsylvania.

Titus is a clinical therapist and Democrat who won a write-in Democratic nomination in May.

Titus isn't the only transgender candidate elected to public office Tuesday.

In Virginia, a transgender candidate defeated an incumbent lawmaker who sponsored a bill that would have restricted which bathrooms she could use.

Democrat Danica Roem will be the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the United States.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans
Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game 1:19

Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game

View More Video