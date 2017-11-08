National Politics

Ex-West Linn police chief accused of DUI to receive $94,000

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 1:48 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

The separation agreement between West Linn and its former Police Chief Terry Timeus, who retired after allegations that he drove drunk, states he will be paid nearly $94,000 along with other benefits to leave his job with a promise that he won't sue the city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that the payment is a lump sum equal to nine months of pay.

The allegations stem from an incident in May where Timeus drove up to two police officers while off duty. The officers said Timeus appeared to be drunk. But he told investigators that he wasn't.

West Linn Human Resources Director Elissa Preston declined comment. Timeus hasn't returned messages for comment since he was placed on leave in June.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans
Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers 2:14

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

View More Video