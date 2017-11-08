National Politics

State Rep. Dennis Roch says he will step down

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:13 AM

CLOVIS, N.M.

State Rep. Dennis Roch says he will step down from the New Mexico Legislature after 10 years.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the Logan Republican announced Tuesday he will not run for re-election when his term expires on Dec. 31, 2018.

He said his chief reason for leaving state politics is the imminent birth of his fourth child.

Roch says he's also facing difficulty in balancing his political career with his duties as superintendent of Logan Municipal Schools.

Roch worked to pass an array of legislation, including one that rescinds worker's compensation for those injured while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans
Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers 2:14

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

View More Video