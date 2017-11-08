National Politics

See inside Louisiana's Governor's Mansion with a new website

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

The Louisiana Governor's Mansion has made its internet debut.

A new website features facts and photos about the first family's residence, which was built in 1963.

The Advocate reports the website, built by a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student, was unveiled Tuesday with first lady Donna Edwards guiding school children through its features.

Want to know how many marble pieces are in the rotunda's state seal? That's available online. Want an update on the mansion's chickens? That's available in a "Scoop on the Coop" section.

In the works is a feature to allow website visitors to search the mansion's murals for items added by Louisiana governors to represent their tenures.

Edwards has relaunched the Governor's Mansion Foundation, which raises money to preserve the state-owned structure and the eight-acre (3.24 hectares) grounds.

