National Politics

Bay Minette hires new police chief

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:28 AM

BAY MINETTE, Ala.

Bay Minette Police will soon have a new leader following Chief Clarence Crook's retirement.

WKRG-TV reports Al W. Tolbert Jr. will begin his new job as chief of police on Nov. 20. Tolbert was unanimously approved by the Bay Minette City Council on Tuesday.

According to a city spokeswoman, "the appointment came after a lengthy application process directed by Mayor Robert A. Wills and a committee made up of residents and law enforcement personnel."

In 2000, Tolbert worked as a patrol officer for three years until he was promoted to a Bay Minette Police Department K-9 handler and received the title of Sergeant. Until 2007 he worked as a Patrol Supervisor. He was also a member of the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Tolbert says he's excited about the opportunity.

