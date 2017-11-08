National Politics

Voters in northwestern Indiana turn out for school funding

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 7:59 AM

HAMMOND, Ind.

Voters in northwestern Indiana turned out to support ballot referendums on school construction projects and school operating costs.

Unofficial results posted by Lake County show more than half of votes on both questions Tuesday in Hammond supported the measures.

One question asked voters whether they support a $110.6 million construction referendum to build a new high school and renovate several other buildings. A second referendum asked voters whether they support $70 million for the operating budget.

The school district operates 20 school buildings as well as the Hammond Area Career Center. It has more than 13,000 students.

Results from Lake County also show voters in Hobart approved measures to fund school construction projects by raising $41.2 million and support district operating costs.

