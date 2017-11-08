National Politics

Voters fill open spots on Pennsylvania appeals courts

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Voters have elected some fresh faces to Pennsylvania's intermediate appeals courts.

Three Democrats won seats on Superior Court, with two Republicans vying for a fourth open seat in a race too close to call.

Democrats Maria McLaughlin, Debbie Kunselman and Carolyn Nichols were elected Tuesday. More than 3,000 votes separated Republicans Mary Murray and Craig Stedman, with Murray holding the edge. Four other candidates also vied for the open seats.

Republican Christine Cannon and Democrat Ellen Ceisler were the top vote-getters for two open seats on Commonwealth Court. They beat three other candidates.

Superior Court hears appeals in criminal and most civil cases. Commonwealth Court is responsible for lawsuits involving state and local governments and regulatory agencies.

