National Politics

Suspect flees, 60 mph in Mitchell

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 9:28 AM

MITCHELL, S.D.

A man with a lengthy criminal record fled from authorities after he was believed to be under the influence of drugs while at the Davison County Courthouse for an appearance.

Mitchell police say when a sheriff's deputy approached Brian Mattke at the courthouse he fled on foot Tuesday. The deputy pursued Mattke who got into his car and sped away. Authorities say he was driving more than 60 mph through residential streets.

The Daily Republic says officers did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons. Mattke is at large. He has a long record, including eluding police and reckless driving.

