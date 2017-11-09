National Politics

Ohio mayor joined in city government by mother, brother

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:16 AM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio

The mayor of an Ohio city will soon be joined in public office by his brother and his mother.

In Middletown, Cathie Mulligan won a seat on the City Board of Education and Joe Mulligan won a seat on the City Council in Tuesday's election. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports they will join Middletown Mayor Larry Mulligan in public office.

The Mulligan family will fill three of the 10 total seats on the school board and city council.

Joe Mulligan is a returning candidate to Middletown City Council, as he previously completed a term two years ago. Cathie Mulligan is a newcomer to the school board.

Larry Mulligan was elected to a third four-year term in November 2015.

