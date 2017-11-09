National Politics

Former Las Vegas TV reporter joins Nevada congressional race

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 1:56 AM

LAS VEGAS

A former Las Vegas TV reporter has declared her candidacy for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, joining a crowded Republican field in the primary election.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that former KLAS Channel 8 reporter Michelle Mortensen announced on Wednesday she's joining the congressional race.

Mortensen worked for the Las Vegas CBS affiliate for six years, where her "On Your Side" division featured segments such as product testing or tips for becoming financially stable. KLAS' website claims "On Your Side" has saved or refunded Southern Nevadans more than $1.3 million.

Mortensen says she is tired of dysfunction in Washington and politicians' lack of follow through.

The packed Republican field for the seat includes state Sen. Scott Hammond, former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman and former Clark County Republican Party Chairman David McKeon.

