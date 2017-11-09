National Politics

Officials: 5 gang members charged with drug trafficking

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:26 AM

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.

Authorities say five gang members have been charged with drug trafficking in connection with an ongoing investigation on Long Island.

Newsday reports four men and one woman were arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Suffolk County on various drug and gun charges. The five individuals, mostly in their 30s, all pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail.

Federal prosecutor Christopher Caffarone says the individuals are all members of the Bloods. Caffarone says they dealt cocaine and heroin in Suffolk County and used violence to defend their territory.

Authorities say the investigation is being handled by Homeland Security, the FBI and Suffolk police.

