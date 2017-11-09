National Politics

Governor-elect to discuss transition with Christie

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 9:36 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey's next governor and the current governor are set to discuss the transfer of power.

Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy will meet with Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday to talk about the Jan. 16 transition.

Before that, Murphy and his wife will attend a mass honoring law enforcement at Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Murphy has picked an adviser to former Gov. John Corzine to head his transition.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Lozano is chief of staff at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Lozano was a policy adviser before Corzine was elected governor in 2005 and served as the Democrat's director of operations. He also worked in Homeland Security and Environmental Protection under President Barack Obama's administration.

Murphy, like Corzine, was a former executive at the Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs.

