Executive resignations in UC president's office detailed

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that an executive who has resigned from the University of California president's office wrote emails that directed UC campuses to reveal and sometimes change responses to a confidential state auditor's survey of the office.
The newspaper says a second executive who resigned this week was the other executive's boss and was copied in on many of the emails.
A UC spokeswoman told the Chronicle on Wednesday that Seth Grossman, chief of staff to UC President Janet Napolitano, and Bernie Jones, his deputy, "resigned to pursue other opportunities."
The newspaper says that because of the emails, three of the 10 University of California campuses changed survey answers to be more favorable to the UC president's office.
Auditor Elaine Howle has discarded the audit results.
