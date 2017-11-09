Police: Suspicious death is homicide, suspect arrested

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office a suspicious death has been determined to be a homicide and a suspect has been arrested.
Deputies were called to a home north of Spokane on Thursday morning by a caregiver who discovered an unconscious man covered in blood in the bathroom. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office says the caregiver was there to provide assistance to a family member living in the home.
The sheriff's office said Thursday night that 35-year-old Matthew Bossard was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence homicide.
The victim's name was not released and it wasn't clear how the two might be related or how the man died.
