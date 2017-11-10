National Politics

West Virginia town, city share $27M for water, sewers

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:37 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say two municipalities are sharing almost $27 million in loans and grants from the Department of Agriculture for improving their water and wastewater systems.

According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, the town of Moorefield will get almost $16.9 million in loans and $8.35 million in grants from the USDA Office of Rural Development.

They say the city of New Cumberland will get $1.77 million in loans and $655,000 in grants.

Manchin says the funding will help the communities provide essential services that can spur their economies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus
‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

View More Video