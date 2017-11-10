National Politics

West Virginia police officer charged with battery is fired

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:41 AM

NITRO, W.Va.

A West Virginia police officer has been fired 18 months after he was placed on paid administrative leave in a battery case.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleston tells media outlets that Sgt. Timothy Jarrell was served a termination letter for a violation of department policy and procedure.

Jarrell has requested a hearing and will continue getting paid until a review board makes a decision on his firing.

Jarrell was indicted in January on charges of battery and lying about last year's incident. Kanawha County prosecutors say Jarrell allegedly placed a man in a chokehold and strangled him unconscious without justification, then stated in a criminal complaint the man was physically noncompliant.

Jarrell, who has been with the police department for 12 years, is set to go on trial Dec. 4.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus
‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

View More Video