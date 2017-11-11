National Politics

Bulletproof vests funds provided for Vermont police officers

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 8:11 AM

BARRE, Vt.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says Vermont officers will receive funding to help pay for nearly 300 bulletproof vests.

Leahy says that recent tragedies have shown the U.S. must do all it can to ensure the safety of law enforcement officers. The Times Argus reports police forces will receive almost $87,000 to go toward paying for 280 vests statewide.

Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier praises the program for helping law enforcement replace vests as they go out of date.

The Democratic senator led an effort to create the bulletproof vest program after Carl Drega murdered four people, including two state troopers, in New Hampshire in 1997. After wounding four other officers, Drega was killed in a shootout with police in Vermont.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017
Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans 0:53

Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans

View More Video