National Politics

Sierra Club honors US Rep. Chellie Pingree

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:14 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The Sierra Club has honored U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree for leadership on environmental issues.

Pingree was presented the "Public Service to the Environment" award for her work on environmental, health, safety and sustainable agricultural issues.

Club leader Becky Bartovic said Pingree is the owner of an organic farm and understand the relationship between a clean environment and the health and well-being of people.

Pingree said she's worried about the environment that grandchildren will inherit and "dismayed that so many in Washington are ignoring the danger signs at our peril." The award was presented on Nov. 3 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

