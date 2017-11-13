National Politics

West Virginia considering work requirements for Medicaid

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:07 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by a component of the Affordable Care Act.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports state Health and Human Resources Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples said Friday the requirement would focus on able-bodied people if enacted.

Around 70 percent of Medicaid-expansion households include a working adult and the requirement would apply to the other 30 percent. It would "align" Medicaid with state programs that already have work requirements.

Federal officials said in a letter to governors that states are encouraged to submit waivers from a section of the Social Security Act under which the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services can waive certain Medicaid rules.

West Virginia anticipates it will submit a waiver application next year. Other state programs are being studied.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school
Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

View More Video