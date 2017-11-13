National Politics

NYPD: Man fatally shot by police after stabbing 2 women

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:21 PM

NEW YORK

New York City police officers have shot and killed a man at a Bronx home for the at-risk and homeless after authorities say he stabbed two female security guards who worked there.

Police say two officers were responding to a report of a stabbing at the home Monday night when they encountered the man in the lobby armed with a knife.

Police say both officers shot the suspect multiple times after he ignored repeated orders to drop the knife and stepped toward them. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say video surveillance shows the suspect stabbing the two guards before the officers arrive on the scene. Both women were hospitalized in serious condition.

