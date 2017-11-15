National Politics

Arizona House hires a lawyer for sexual harassment probe

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:51 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona House of Representatives has hired an outside lawyer to investigate allegations of sexual harassment at the state Legislature.

Craig Morgan served as special counsel to the House Ethics Committee in 2012 during its investigation into a former state representative.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he's confident Morgan will fairly and thoroughly investigate the matter.

Nine women have alleged sexual harassment by Republican state Rep. Don Shooter including lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of the Arizona Republic.

Several people have called for the 65-year-old Shooter to resign.

Last Friday, Mesnard suspended the lawmaker from leading the House Appropriations committee while investigations are conducted.

A bi-partisan team was initially put in charge of the probe, but an outside attorney was retained because of the number and nature of the allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center
Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:57

Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone

View More Video