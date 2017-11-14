National Politics

GOP candidate holds lead after final House race vote count

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

Provisional ballot counts in the exceptionally close Virginia House of Delegates races that could determine control of the chamber have ended with Republicans holding onto the lead in all three.

The Stafford County elections board finished examining provisional ballots Tuesday in the 28th District race between Democrat Joshua Cole and Republican Bob Thomas. Thomas maintained an 82-vote lead.

The elections board also decided not to count 55 disputed absentee ballots, a move Democrats are challenging in court.

Earlier Tuesday, a Stafford County judge threw out a separate lawsuit alleging election officials had given "conflicting and misleading instructions" to voters.

Provisional votes were counted Monday in the 94th and 40th districts. Recounts are possible in all three races. If Democrats flipped any of the three, the chamber would be tied.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Van Wyck holds historic election 2:10

Van Wyck holds historic election
Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls 3:42

Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls

View More Video