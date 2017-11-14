National Politics

Black man shot by police while entering his locked truck

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017

MESQUITE, Texas

Authorities say they have determined that a black auto burglary suspect shot by officers in a Dallas suburb was trying to get into his own locked truck.

Lyndo Jones is recovering after he was shot in the abdomen by Mesquite police on Nov. 8. At a news conference Tuesday, police Lt. Brian Parrish said officers responded after someone reported a man breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm.

Parrish says Jones was shot during a scuffle as the officers tried to handcuff him.

Parrish confirms assertions by Jones' attorney that the truck was his client's. Attorney S. Lee Merritt says the shooting was unjustified and that Jones was denied counsel.

Parrish denies that claim, but says the shooting is under separate internal and criminal investigations.

